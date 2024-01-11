Watch Now
Scammers targeting MTA, MVA customers with suspicious text messages

FCC now requires phone carriers to block scam text messages
Posted at 12:20 PM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 12:23:16-05

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Scammers are targeting MDOT, MTA and MVA customers.

The Maryland Department of Transportation said dozens of customers have contacted them about suspicious text messages they've received seeking personal information.

According to the department, the messages are sent from multiple different phone numbers.

The messages reportedly contain a link to a fraudulent website that requests social security and driver's license numbers.

In response the department notified authorities and had the website taken down and out of operation.

The phishing scam did not impact any security or records belonging to the Department of Transportation, officials say.

"MDOT, MVA, and MTA would never solicit personal information from customers via text message. Customers should never respond to any fraudulent text message they may receive," the department said in a statement. "Customers are reminded to never click on links from numbers or individuals they do not recognize. It's important to remain vigilant in protecting our sensitive information and that of our loved ones from these bad actors."

