Scammers target registered voters for their personal information

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Board of Elections is warning voters to watch out for texting scams spreading disinformation about the 2024 Presidential General Election.

According to the board, the scammers target registered voters with text messages trying to convince them they aren't registered.

Those receiving the phony message are urged to click on an unofficial link.

Here's what the messages say:

"URGENT: To vote in the upcoming election, you MUST be registered, but public records show you're not registered at [voter address]. Click the link to register before the deadline: md-voter.link/4VczM.”

“Election scams are a direct threat to the legitimacy of the electoral process. They are designed to steal identities, sow distrust in the election administration, and undermine confidence.,” said State Administrator Jared DeMarinis. “With election scams and disinformation on the rise nationwide, I encourage every Marylander to be vigilant of any election information sent by phone, mail, and email. Any voter wishing to check their registration status or learn about the 2024 general election should visit SBE’s official website.”

How do you protect yourself?

SBE will never ask for personal information via text message. Official text messages are sent from (833) 572-1128 and will only include links to official “.gov” websites.

SBE has created a portal for citizens to report election disinformation. If you or someone you know has received one of these messages, you can report it here.