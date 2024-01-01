Watch Now
Say hello to the first baby born into the new year in Baltimore!

MedStar Health-Baltimore
Posted at 3:43 PM, Jan 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-01 15:43:52-05

BALTIMORE — Meet Delainey, the first baby born in the Baltimore region in 2024.

Her parents, Kaitlyn and Joey, are from the Eastern Shore.

While in labor, Kaitlyn's parents were in the delivery room, expressing their excitement for her arrival.

"it's midnight! It's 2024!"

At 12:16 a.m., they welcomed Delainey to the world, weighing at 8 pounds, 5 ounces and 20.25 inches long.

Kaitlyn said they family was hoping for a 12-31-23 delivery, but Delainey had other plans, arriving as the first baby of the region in 2024.

