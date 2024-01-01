Say hello to the first baby born into the new year in Baltimore!

BALTIMORE — Meet Delainey, the first baby born in the Baltimore region in 2024.

Her parents, Kaitlyn and Joey, are from the Eastern Shore.

While in labor, Kaitlyn's parents were in the delivery room, expressing their excitement for her arrival.

"it's midnight! It's 2024!"

At 12:16 a.m., they welcomed Delainey to the world, weighing at 8 pounds, 5 ounces and 20.25 inches long.

Kaitlyn said they family was hoping for a 12-31-23 delivery, but Delainey had other plans, arriving as the first baby of the region in 2024.