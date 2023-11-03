SAVE THESE DATES: USPS announces holiday shipping and mailing deadlines

BALTIMORE — Save these dates!

Holiday season is always busy due to shopping and shipping, so the U.S. Postal Service is helping out with that.

They've provided a list of shipping and mailing deadlines to help prepare for the busy holiday rush.

The Postal Service has announced it will not have a peak, or demand surcharge, offering increased predictability in pricing.

Within the Lower 48 (excludes Alaska and Hawaii)



USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) — Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Alaska



USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail — Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Hawaii



USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail — Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Dec. 16

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Air/Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO), Diplomatic Post Office (DPO)



USPS Ground Advantage — Nov. 6

First-Class Mail — Dec. 9

Priority Mail — Dec. 9

Priority Mail Express Military Service — Dec. 15*

Shipping deadlines for international mail vary depending on the destination. Click herefor more details.