SAVE THESE DATES: USPS announces holiday shipping and mailing deadlines

Posted at 11:39 AM, Nov 03, 2023
BALTIMORE — Save these dates!

Holiday season is always busy due to shopping and shipping, so the U.S. Postal Service is helping out with that.

They've provided a list of shipping and mailing deadlines to help prepare for the busy holiday rush.

The Postal Service has announced it will not have a peak, or demand surcharge, offering increased predictability in pricing.

Within the Lower 48 (excludes Alaska and Hawaii)

  • USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16
  • First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) — Dec. 16
  • Priority Mail — Dec. 18
  • Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Alaska

  • USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16
  • First-Class Mail — Dec. 16
  • Priority Mail — Dec. 18
  • Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Hawaii

  • USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16
  • First-Class Mail — Dec. 16
  • Priority Mail — Dec. 16
  • Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Air/Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO), Diplomatic Post Office (DPO)

  • USPS Ground Advantage — Nov. 6
  • First-Class Mail — Dec. 9
  • Priority Mail — Dec. 9
  • Priority Mail Express Military Service — Dec. 15*

Shipping deadlines for international mail vary depending on the destination. Click herefor more details.

