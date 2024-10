ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Sardi's Peruvian Chicken is opening a second restaurant in Anne Arundel County.

The newest location is 153 Defense Highway in Annapolis, which used to be Wendy's.

Sardi's bought the building for $2.5 million from Zeebari Family, LP in a deal brokered by Mackenzie Commercial Real Estate Services.

There are now 18 Sardi's throughout Maryland, including in Glen Burnie, Frederick and Hagerstown.

Since starting up in 2008 they've also expanded into Pennsylvania and Virginia.