Santa came to town early to surprise patients at a children's hospital

BALTIMORE — Santa Claus came to town early Thursday.

With the elves and reindeer still prepping his sleigh at the north pole for the big night, he took the next best ride available.

The big man flew into Sinai Hospital on their medevac helicopter to visit the Herman & Walter Samuelson Children's Hospital.

One patient couldn't believe her eyes.

“I was so excited. But it was just the best day of my life. I have never had Santa come into the building in the middle of the day,” said Delilah Harrison. “Like he's supposed to be at the building in the middle of the night. Like, oh my gosh. Like, how did he do that?”

Santa handed out early Christmas gifts like teddy bears in helicopter tee shirts.