Santa and the Orioles Bird stop by University of Maryland's Children Hospital

BALTIMORE — Ho, Ho, Ho!

Patients at the University of Maryland's Children Hospital (UMCH) were surprised by a jolly visitor on Friday. Santa Claus and the Orioles Bird dropped by!

There were a few babies there who were meeting Santa for the first time.

One baby boy, who was just a few weeks old, was gifted a teddy bear. The bear was donated to the hospital from the Greater Chesapeake Foundation's annual "Stuff the Train Toy Drive."

The foundation supports dozens of hospitals and other nonprofits with toys and games every year.

The visit was arranged by Our Child Life specialists at UMCH.