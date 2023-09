HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Bomb technicians are currently investigating explosives that were found during a construction project in the 1700 block of Wesley Blvd. in Hagerstown.

Officials say out of an abundance of caution, Sam's Club, as well as two nearby hotels have been evacuated.

There is no threat to the public and bomb technicians are determining the best and safest course of action.

This may include a controlled detonation of the explosives, officials say.