Salvation Army Franklin Square provided more than 150 children with new boots

Bill Fink
Posted at 6:32 PM, Jan 31, 2023
BALTIMORE — Toyota Motor North America partnered with The Salvation Army of Central Maryland to hold its "Walk In My Boots," community outreach program.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, more than 150 children, youth and their families from The Salvation Army (TSA) Franklin Boys and Girls Club received new BOGS° waterproof insulated boots and wool socks.

This is Toyota's 7th year supporting the project throughout various neighborhoods in the Baltimore area. This is also their first time supporting the Franklin Square neighborhood.

With this project, Toyota has donated over 1,700 pairs of boots and socks to Baltimore families and contributed more than $105,000 to The Salvation Army of Central Maryland.

