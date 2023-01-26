"Salt Box Lady" to make appearance on GMA3

BALTIMORE, Md. — Baltimore's own 'Salt Box Lady' is getting a national spotlight.

Juliet Ames is best known for decorating salt boxes across the city. She takes the ordinary yellow boxes and turns them into something Baltimore related.

On Thursday at 1p.m., she will appear on Good Morning America’s afternoon show sharing her passion. It doesn’t stop at salt boxes. Juliet also paints abandoned phone booths throughout the city.

RELATED: Meet the woman turning old payphones into art

Her art inspired the Baltimore leaders to launch their own Salt Box Campaign which involved placing boxes in local parks specifically for residents to decorate.

MORE: City's official recognition of salt-box art picks up steam

To learn more about how Juliet you can click here. You can also see more of her work by clicking here.