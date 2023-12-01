Salisbury Zoo closes Thursday after bison incident

SALISBURY, Md. — The Salisbury Zoo was evacuated Thursday after a bison managed to break out of part of her fencing to eat some bamboo.

The Zoo said in a post that it closed early Thursday afternoon after the incident with the bison, who is named Ruby.

The statement said:

One of the bison broke part of the interior fencing of her exhibit while playing with it, and she then ate some bamboo located right outside of the interior fence line. Though she left her exhibit area, she remained contained by the second barrier fence line surrounding the exhibit. The Zoo was evacuated, and nobody was injured.

The Zoo's two bison are trained to respond to a recall device, and both of them responded to it to walk back into the exhibit calmly.

The Zoo staff then installed a more durable fence and cleaned out part of the moat system.

The 12-acre Salisbury Zoo has more than 100 animals.