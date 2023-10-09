Salisbury U. lacrosse head coach's house destroyed by fire

SALISBURY, Md. — Two cats and a dog died in a Sunday morning fire in Salisbury, and two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The house belongs to Salisbury University men's lacrosse head coach Jim Berkman - the all-time winningest coach in NCAA men’s lacrosse history.

It happened at 9:55 a.m. Oct. 8 on Russell Avenue, reported the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.

The fire is estimated to have caused an estimated $250,000 in damage. Two firefighters were taken to a local hospital and later released.

Forty firefighters spent about 50 minutes working to control it.

The fire began in the living room; the cause remains under investigation.