Salisbury Regional Airport installs technology to enhance checkpoint screening

SALISBURY, Md. — TSA has installed two new security technologies that enhance screening capabilities of travelers at the Salisbury-Ocean City Wicomico Regional Airport security checkpoint.

A new credential authentication technology (CAT) unit and a 3-D computed tomography scanner are now in use at the checkpoint.

Passenger's will simply insert their ID into the unit, which confirms the validity of a traveler's identification and their flight information.

“The credential authentication technology enhances detection capabilities for identifying fraudulent documents such as driver’s licenses and passports at the checkpoint and increases efficiency by automatically verifying passenger identification,” said Christopher Murgia, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Maryland.

CAT units authenticate more than 2,500 different types of IDs including passports, military common access cards and retired military ID cards.

After passing through the the travel document checking podium, travelers will approach the computed tomography scanner, which uses 3-D imaging that provides critical explosives detection capabilities for screening carry-on items.