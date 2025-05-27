Sailboat explosion injures one person in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A man was injured following a sailboat explosion in Anne Arundel County Tuesday morning.

Fire officials say they received a report of a possible explosion on a sailboat in the 4800 block of Woods Wharf in Shady Side.

Fire units say there was no active fire, but one man was on the boat at the time of the incident and suffered injuries due to the explosion.

He was taken to a burn center with life-threatening injuries.

Fire investigators determined the explosion was due to an unknown gas source on the sailboat that came into contact with an ignition source, causing an explosion.

Officials say although the damage was significant, the boat is floating and not causing an environmental hazard.