Sail Local: Baltimore native makes his sailing dream a reality

BALTIMORE — We all want a life where we witness spectacular sunsets and starry skies, surrounded by nice people in the city that raised us.

All you have to do is take the wheel, like Sail Local.

“My life was saved by my mom, Mount Saint Joseph’s, and the U.S. Army”, said Captain Bobby on board his 45-foot Hunter Legend sailboat.

Bobby freely admits that his life was sideways when he was young.

His mom led him to St Joe’s, and with a stellar 2.1 GPA, he used his GPS to get into the Army. After Iraq and college, he came back to teach at Walbrook High.

But funds ran short as he was using his credit cards to pay for the 12 clubs he had started. So, back to Iraq as a contractor.

He was inspired to come back home and start a charter boat business. And the business is booming thanks to an incredible audience on Instagram. Find them @saillocal.