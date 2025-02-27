Sagamore Farm estate for sale for $22M

REISTERSTOWN, Md. — Baltimore County's historic Sagamore Farm estate is up for sale, for $22 million.

Under Armour founder and CEO Kevin Plank is selling the prominent Reisterstown-area horse-breeding property, which he took over in 2007.

The estate was founded exactly 100 years ago, and ultimately given to Alfred G. Vanderbilt, Jr., in 1933, as a birthday present.

It was "internationally recognized as a premier training and breeding facility for the next half century," notes Sagamore Farm's website, adding: "The Queen of England herself kept a broodmare on the property during its heyday."

This is the estate's listing:

A Legendary Equestrian Estate in Glyndon, Maryland Set on over 400+ acres of rolling countryside, Sagamore Farm stands as premier breeding and training ground for the thoroughbred racing industry. Steeped in history, this estate offers a rare opportunity to own a horse racing facility designed for excellence and versatility, with room to expand into other equestrian disciplines (lay-ups, show jumping, dressage and more) as desired. At the

heart of the estate lies a stately 16,000-square-foot residence, commanding breathtaking views of the maintained grounds. With seven oversized en-suite bedrooms, this grand home is designed for both elegant entertaining and luxurious everyday living. From expansive living spaces to its serene connection with the surrounding equestrian landscape. Three fully renovated barns provide easy access to numerous turnout paddocks, ensuring optimal care for every horse. Additional stalls are available across the property to accommodate growing operations. The state-of-the-art Tapeta synthetic track offers superior footing for training, while the newly constructed Clocker’s Tower provides a commanding vantage point for overseeing training or hosting meetings in a refined conference room. The estate’s long-serving General Manager and his team of expert groundskeepers have ensured Sagamore Farm remains a benchmark of equestrian excellence for over 17 years. For staff and jockeys, the recently built Bunk House offers well-appointed accommodations with multiple apartments, ensuring comfort and convenience. Perfectly situated with easy access to I-83, I-695, BWI Airport, Washington, D.C., and New York, Sagamore Farm offers unparalleled connectivity to the world’s most prestigious racing venues, including the iconic Triple Crown venues. Whether seeking a legacy property for breeding and training or a visionary expansion into new disciplines, Sagamore Farm is a rare offering of exceptional grandeur, equestrian heritage, and truly limitless potential.