Safe Streets program expands to Cherry Hill community

BALTIMORE — An effort to reduce gun violence expands its reach with a new permanent home.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott cut the ribbon Friday on a new Cherry Hill site for the city's Safe Streets program.

The new permanent office moves the site from a former school to the Cherry Hill Town Center, making it more visible and accessible to the community.

"Safe Streets is helping to make our community healthier and safer. This isn't my opinion, it's a fact. Studies have shown that the public health approach practiced by Safe Streets is producing a reduction in the number of shootings in our city," said Bill McCarthy, executive director of Catholic Charities.

Catholic Charities of Baltimore will operate the site.

After the ribbon cutting, Cherry Hill threw a community fair with food, games, and activities for all ages.

"Today’s opening of Safe Streets Baltimore’s new office in Cherry Hill is a moment to lift up the life-saving, community building work they do on a daily basis across the City of Baltimore," said Mayor Scott on an X post, "Community Violence Intervention works because it centers our communities – our neighborhoods – in our shared mission to build a better, safer Baltimore and that is exactly what we are doing in Cherry Hill."