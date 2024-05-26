Safe Streets kicks off their fourth annual Safe Summer program

BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott and MONSE, joined by Safe Streets, kicked off the fourth annual Safe Summer program in Baltimore on Saturday.

The event was held in Druid Hill Park. The program aims to provide resources and activities to keep young residents safe while school is out.

"Accessibility to resources and engaging activities plays an important role in keeping our communities safe during the summer months," said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. "In line with Safe Streets Baltimore's mission, Safe Summer is about bringing our communities together to promote peace and unity."

"Safe Summer is an important part of Safe Streets Baltimore's work to change communal norms around violence and address its root causes," said MONSE Director Stefanie Mavronis. "We are proud to support these efforts and bring more resources and community events to neighborhoods across Baltimore."

In 2023, Safe Streets sites held over 20 individual events as part of Safe Summer, ranging from community block parties to school supply giveaways.

Freedom Jones, the director of Community Violence Programs at the Center for Hope, hopes that events like these will help create an environment that fosters community.

"We are extremely excited to engage in the process of creating a safer, more vibrant summer for our communities. said Jones. "Our participation is driven by a commitment to fostering a secure and supportive environment for everyone."

To view the entire list of this year's events, go to MONSE's website.