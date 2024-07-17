S.O.N.S of Phoenix Hub now open

One organization hopes to be an oasis for people struggling with mental health and trauma in historically undeserved communities.

S.O.N.S of Phoenix opened a new permanent hub in East Baltimore's Broadway neighborhood.

It'll be a spot where anyone can come for mental health resources, health training, and other services.

Mayor Brandon Scott spoke on the impact Sons has had on the city.

​”S.O.N.S of Phoenix has helped hundreds, if not thousands, of people, young people, in particular in Baltimore City, getting them on the better path, whether it be then getting them connected to jobs, getting them their GED, getting them whatever they need, and making them understand their true wealth and what they should believe in and how they should believe in themselves.”

The hub is the product of several non-profits, and S.O.N.S says it belongs to not only them but to the community as well.