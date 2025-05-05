Ryan Furniture in Havre de Grace to close shop after decades on Pulaski Hwy

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — If you're from or live in Harford County, it's likely you've heard of Ryan Furniture.

The local family-owned business has stood along Pulaski Highway in Havre De Grace since 1966.

Owner Jim Ryan, 76, recently decided to close shop.

“The retail environment has changed considerably over the past eight decades, and single-store operators are finding it increasingly difficult to compete with national companies and their expansive purchasing power,” Jim said. “Like many mom-and-pop operators, Ryan Furniture separated itself from the competition with unparalleled customer service, getting to know its clientele intimately and becoming immersed in the local community. But that formula can only work for so long as customers begin to make decisions based solely on price, unfortunately."

With that, Jim plans to fully cease operations by mid-May.

Jim also sold the 28,275 square foot building the business occupies, through the brokerage firm Lee & Associates.

The store's closure comes after passing through three generations of Ryan's.

Richard and Lillian Ryan started the company. They passed it onto their son's Jim and Tom.

After Tom's passing in 2006, Jim took over day-to-day operations, leading to the hiring of his son, Mike, who became warehouse manager.

“I started working at Ryan Furniture when I was 14, have poured all my energies into making the business successful, and wish to thank our loyal customers who have supported us over many years,” Jim said. “I am looking forward to my retirement years and have many fond memories serving the community.”