Russell Fugett aims to close the racial wealth gap with his endowment fund

BALTIMORE — Pick a line, any line, and you will see a Fugett first in line. Whether it is practicing law when blacks couldn’t or opening up a women’s shoe store when women wouldn't, to amazing America and building a billion dollar business.

This family has so many education degrees behind their names that it looks like a weather chart.

Russell Fugett is the next one in line to chart success for the rest. Little Russ had no choice but to be a success. His role models, mom and dad, said education was key. And to use that key to open doors for others.

His dad was an all-time great at Cardinal Gibbons. Before going to the NFL, Jean was an intern with the Orioles during a summer semester at Amherst College. He crunched the stats so that manager Earl Weaver could use them to win ballgames for the Orioles. Funny how Jean’s daughter, Audie, married Oriole superstar Adam Jones.

Life comes full circle; all Russell is doing is trying to level. Russell said, “I’ve launched Equity Endowment, a 501 (c)(3) public charity with the mission of closing the racial wealth gap. We will achieve this by creating an endowment fund invested in minority fund managers, and then we will grant the proceeds to nonprofits doing work to create more minority entrepreneurs and business owners.”

Russell fell in love online with Selah. They have two beautiful daughters, and now Russell will help others like those before him.