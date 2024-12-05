Rush hour tractor-trailer fire shuts down I-95 south at Ft McHenry Tunnel

BALTIMORE — A tractor-trailer caught fire after crashing on I-95 south during Thursday morning rush hour.

The incident forced both southbound tubes of the Ft. McHenry Tunnel to shutdown.

Flames broke out around 6:40am causing traffic backups all the way to I-695.

Officials say the fire resulted in a fuel leak requiring extra cleanup.

Drivers are still being detoured off Keith Avenue (Exit 56).

Northbound traffic was also impacted, however, both tubes on that side of the tunnel are now open.

Police tell us the truck was carrying produce. The driver sustained minor injuries.

There's no word on what may have caused the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.