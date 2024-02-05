Runners take to Baltimore in their undies to raise awareness of a genetic disorder

TIMONIUM, Md. — Cupid's Undie Run raises awareness of Neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves.

Saturday, runner stripped down and took off for a one-mile run in their undies from Ryleigh’s Oyster on West Padonia Road in Timonium.

“This is Baltimore’s 10th run. We raised almost a half a million dollars so far. Today's event we're almost at $40,000, and we're hopefully going to be surpassing that," said event director Brian Robinson.

"We've had over a 100 people come today to help celebrate and raise money and awareness for CTF [Children's Tumor Foundation].”

Money for the Children's Tumor Foundation helps fund treatments and research to help find a cure.

Cupid's Undie Run takes place in 30 cities across the U.S.