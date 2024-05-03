Watch Now
Run for the Son and Fallen Heroes event aims to educate, motivate children

Honoring those who lost their lives in the line of duty. Trinity Lutheran Christian School held its third annual Run for the Son and Fallen Heroes event today. The event was inspired by Baltimore City firefighter lieutenant Kelsey Sadler who died in 2022. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/run-for-the-son-and-fallen-heroes-event-aims-to-educate-motivate-children
Posted at 5:04 PM, May 03, 2024
JOPPA, Md. — Honoring those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Trinity Lutheran Christian School held its third annual Run for the Son and Fallen Heroes event today.

The event was inspired by Baltimore City firefighter lieutenant Kelsey Sadler who died in 2022.

She was a parent of a trinity student.

Students from two years old to eighth grade got a day of fun outside running the course and learning about first responders and military jobs.

"They're very curious about what the jobs were, they jobs they do. A lot of kids grew up, I want to be a firefighter, I want to be a policeman. I think it really does strengthen some community bonds also," said Richard Jester, principal of the Trinity Lutheran Christian School.

The fundraiser will support tuition discounts for children of active military and first responders.

