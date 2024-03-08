Run a safety check as we spring forward, fire department says

BALTIMORE COUNTY — As we spring forward this Sunday and change our clocks back, it's a good time to check your home for safety issues.

Fire departments say since we change or clocks every six months, getting in the habit of safety checks ensures you'll almost never miss a battery change on a smoke detector.

And while you're at it, make sure you cover all the bases.

"So it's a great reminder, as you're doing these to go ahead and discuss your escape plans with your family, where you're going to go, where the exits are, where you're going to meet up after the fact, you want to be close enough to the building. That way you can go out and talk to the fire department when they arrive, but far enough away from the danger," Chloe Goddard, 2nd Lt. White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company.

You'll want to make sure to include your pets in that plan too.

Fire departments also say to make sure your dryer's lint trap is fully cleaned out, since lint build-up can start fires.