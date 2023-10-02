Rt. 24 bridge in Harford County shut down after truck damage

ABINGDON, Md. — The area of I-95 and Route 24 in Harford County was shut down today for a jackknifed car carrier, and a crash with a dump truck that damaged the Route 24 bridge.

Harford County government was warning drivers about the crashes, and asked people to avoid the Route 24 and I-95 intersection in Abingdon.

Route 24 was shut down in both directions near Singer Road "because of significant damage to an I-beam on the bridge that was hit by a dump truck."

The car carrier on I-95 in the same area also shut down the highway to southbound traffic this morning, and required a hazmat response for a major fuel spill.