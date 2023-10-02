Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Rt. 24 bridge in Harford County shut down after truck damage

Truck damages Rt. 24 bridge in Abingdon
Harford County Government
Truck damages Rt. 24 bridge in Abingdon<br/>
Truck damages Rt. 24 bridge in Abingdon
Posted at 3:50 PM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 15:50:37-04

ABINGDON, Md. — The area of I-95 and Route 24 in Harford County was shut down today for a jackknifed car carrier, and a crash with a dump truck that damaged the Route 24 bridge.

Harford County government was warning drivers about the crashes, and asked people to avoid the Route 24 and I-95 intersection in Abingdon.

Route 24 was shut down in both directions near Singer Road "because of significant damage to an I-beam on the bridge that was hit by a dump truck."

The car carrier on I-95 in the same area also shut down the highway to southbound traffic this morning, and required a hazmat response for a major fuel spill.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices