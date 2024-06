ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating after the Royal Jewelers in Annapolis Mall was robbed.

Between 9 p.m. on June 4 and 10 a.m. on June 5, several male suspects forced entry into the store and removed a large amount of jewelry from the display cases.

Police say the suspects fled in a white SUV.

The following images were captured on the mall's surveillance video:

Anne Arundel County Police

Anyone with information is asked to call this number 410-222-1965.