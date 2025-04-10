Royal Bahamas Police Force reveals Bowie man's cause of death on beach

BOWIE, Md. — Police in the Bahamas are investigating after a 23-year-old Maryland man was found dead on the beach over the weekend.

Around 5:30 Saturday morning the body of Dinari McAlmont was discovered on the shoreline of Paradise Island near a resort he was vacationing at with family.

McAlmont, who lived in Bowie, reportedly arrived on the island Friday, April 4.

According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, an autopsy revealed McAlmont died by drowning.

While investigators don't currently suspect foul play, results of a forensic toxicology analysis are pending.

We've reached out to the resort for comment, and are awaiting a response.