Route One Apparel taking donations for Helene victims

TOWSON, Md. — Route One Apparel is accepting donations for those affected by Hurricane Helene this upcoming week.
Those who donate will get a $5 discount for a future Route One purchase.
The local company has teamed up with Von Paris Moving & Storage for the effort.
Donations are accepted at Route One's headquarters in Towson, at 1030 Cromwell Bridge Road.
A Von Paris truck will be parked tehre and donations can be accepted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 14 through Oct. 16.
Items needed include:
-Baby formula (pre-mixed)
-Non-perishable food
-Bottled water
-Hand sanitizer/soap
-Paper towels/toilet paper
-Flashlights
-First aid supplies
-Feminine hygiene products
-Personal care products (shampoo, toothpaste, etc.)
-Trash bags (contractor sized)
-Tarps
-New blankets
-New towels
-Shovels/brooms
-Coolers
-Gloves
-Generators
-Cookstoves (without fuel)
-Candies
-Pet food (dry/canned)
-New clothing items
Please do not bring:
-Used clothing/blankets
-Perishable food items
-Harsh or corrosive chemicals/bleach
-Flammable materials
-Batteries
