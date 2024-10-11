Route One Apparel taking donations for Helene victims

TOWSON, Md. — Route One Apparel is accepting donations for those affected by Hurricane Helene this upcoming week.

Those who donate will get a $5 discount for a future Route One purchase.

The local company has teamed up with Von Paris Moving & Storage for the effort.

Donations are accepted at Route One's headquarters in Towson, at 1030 Cromwell Bridge Road.

A Von Paris truck will be parked tehre and donations can be accepted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 14 through Oct. 16.

Items needed include:

-Baby formula (pre-mixed)

-Non-perishable food

-Bottled water

-Hand sanitizer/soap

-Paper towels/toilet paper

-Flashlights

-First aid supplies

-Feminine hygiene products

-Personal care products (shampoo, toothpaste, etc.)

-Trash bags (contractor sized)

-Tarps

-New blankets

-New towels

-Shovels/brooms

-Coolers

-Gloves

-Generators

-Cookstoves (without fuel)

-Candies

-Pet food (dry/canned)

-New clothing items

Please do not bring:

-Used clothing/blankets

-Perishable food items

-Harsh or corrosive chemicals/bleach

-Flammable materials

-Batteries

