Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Route One Apparel taking donations for Helene victims

Hurricane Helene Tropical Weather Photo Gallery
Stephen Smith/AP
Destruction to the Faraway Inn Cottages and Motel is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Cedar Key, Florida.
Hurricane Helene Tropical Weather Photo Gallery
Posted

TOWSON, Md. — Route One Apparel is accepting donations for those affected by Hurricane Helene this upcoming week.

Those who donate will get a $5 discount for a future Route One purchase.

The local company has teamed up with Von Paris Moving & Storage for the effort.

Donations are accepted at Route One's headquarters in Towson, at 1030 Cromwell Bridge Road.

A Von Paris truck will be parked tehre and donations can be accepted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 14 through Oct. 16.

Items needed include:

-Baby formula (pre-mixed)

-Non-perishable food

-Bottled water

-Hand sanitizer/soap

-Paper towels/toilet paper

-Flashlights

-First aid supplies

-Feminine hygiene products

-Personal care products (shampoo, toothpaste, etc.)

-Trash bags (contractor sized)

-Tarps

-New blankets

-New towels

-Shovels/brooms

-Coolers

-Gloves

-Generators

-Cookstoves (without fuel)

-Candies

-Pet food (dry/canned)

-New clothing items

Please do not bring:

-Used clothing/blankets

-Perishable food items

-Harsh or corrosive chemicals/bleach

-Flammable materials

-Batteries

RELATED | Baltimore breweries sending help down South

RELATED | Help from home in Hurricane Helene's wake

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices