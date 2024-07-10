Route 1 bus line to connect Howard County transit with Baltimore County

BALTIMORE — The state of Maryland and Howard County just got federal funds to buy two, "heavy-duty" buses to extend a bus line on Howard County's Route 1 into Baltimore County.

The $960,000 grant will add five miles to Route 409, from Elkridge to Lansdowne Station, allowing riders to connect to transit in Baltimore City.

U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and U.S. Congressmen John Sarbanes and Kweisi Mfume (all D-Md.) announced the funds today.

Sarbanes said it will "increase access to locations and transit services in and around the City of Baltimore," as well as accomplish other goals.

Route 409 currently runs about once an hour weekdays and every two hours Saturday. It is part of the Regional Transportation Authority of Central Maryland, which runs buses between Columbia and the Savage/Jessup/Odenton/Hanover/Elkridge/Laurel areas.