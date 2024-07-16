Watch Now
Ross Dress for Less store opens in Loch Raven Shopping Center this weekend

BALTIMORE — The new Ross Dress for Less store in North Baltimore opens Saturday at 9 a.m. The store is in the Loch Raven Shopping Center at 1700 E. Northern Parkway.

Ross Stores announced in March that they are opening up to 90 new stores nationwide this year, including this store.

The California-based company has more than 1,700 stores in 43 states, Washington, D.C. and Guam. They also own dd’s DISCOUNTS stores.

The store offers name brand and designer clothing, shoes, accessories and home décor at 20-60% off department store prices.

