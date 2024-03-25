Ross Dress for Less opening new store in north Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Ross Dress for Less is getting set to open a new store in north Baltimore, at the Loch Raven Shopping Center off of Northern Parkway.

It would replace the former YouFit gym.

WMAR A Ross Dress for Less sign prepares to go up in north Baltimore



This would be the discount chain's tenth store in the Baltimore area.

Ross Dress for Less announced plans to open about 75 new Ross stores nationwide this fiscal year. Eleven new stores opened in February and March.

Gregg McGillis, Group Executive Vice President for Property Development, said in a statement:

This Spring, we continued to expand the store base of both Ross and dd's. Specifically for Ross, we expanded our presence in the newer markets of Michigan and New York, while dd's growth primarily focused on existing markets of California, Florida, and Texas. We now operate a total of 2,127 Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS locations across 43 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. As we look out over the long term, we remain confident that Ross can grow to 2,900 locations and dd's DISCOUNTS can become a chain of 700 stores given consumers' ongoing focus on value and convenience.

Ross has nine stores in the greater Baltimore area: Owings Mills, Parkville, Baltimore City (Mondawmin Mall), Catonsville, Bel Air, Lansdowne, Glen Burnie, and two in Columbia.

Several of them opened just last year.

Ross also owns dd's discounts, which has a store in Woodlawn, on Security Boulevard.