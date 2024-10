PERRY POINT, Md. — A Wednesday night fire at the Perry Point VA Medical Center caused half-a-million in damages.

Flames broke out on the hospital roof just after 7pm.

Investigators believe the fire started by accident from the hot surface of a generator exhaust pipe.

Apparently the heat was caused by earlier testing on the generator.

Despite taking only 10 minutes to control, there was enough damage to force the transfer of 32 patients.