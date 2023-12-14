Ronald McDonald House collecting toys for children this holiday season

BALTIMORE — Shuttling toys, to children in need.

Ronald McDonald House Charities teamed up with the Royal Sonesta Harbor Court Condominium.

Their mission, collect toys for children and teenagers staying with the house this season.

We spoke with one family from Kansas, who's son Teddy, is getting treatment at Johns Hopkins.

They say the toys are nice, but the community the nonprofit provides is even better.

"In some aspects it's better than physical therapy where the kids motivate him to get up and go to the play room. And you know, step up or bend over which you know, around the doctors who do help and support. It's not the same motivation and he wants to do it too. He wants to get out of his wheelchair he wants to play with them," said Rivka Vaughn, Teddy's mom.

She adds it's not just the children and staff but the family at McDonald House, showing love and support as their young son gets treatment.