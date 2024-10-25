Romanian gang accused in Baltimore County burglaries

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Eight people believed to be part of a Romanian organized-crime group have been charged with a series of burglaries across Maryland, including Baltimore County.

Montgomery County police arrested them Thursday, after suspect vehicles were found near a Gaithersburg home that had been burglarized several times.

The suspects are believed to be part of the "Roma Crew," which has been burglarizing homes and businesses across Montgomery County, Baltimore County, and nearby counties, said Montgomery County police.

They were identified as:



Denisa Chiciu, 29, of Catonsville

Mercedesa Iordache, 50, address unknown

Titina Sardaru, 57, address unknown

Lorena Enache, 37, address unknown

Flavius Stoican, 44, of California

Dumitru Velcu, 29, address unknown

Anisoara Iordache, 54, address unknown

A female who has not been identified yet, and was taken to a hospital



Baltimore County Police Department referred WMAR to Montgomery County police for any details.

Montgomery County police said they would release updates if available.