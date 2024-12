BALTMORE — Roland Park Presbyterian Church is doing Christmas, caroling, and community in a unique way.

Neighbors, friends, and families from Roland Park gathered around a firepit on the lawn of the church at 4801 Roland Avenue to vocalize some beloved Christmas carols on Thursday night.

Hot cocoa and conversation served as the undercards to the main event.

This year's event saw a larger crowd than last year's, which was also considered a huge success.