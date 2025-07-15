Rockville man arrested for allegedly recording teenage girl in dressing room, possessing child pornography

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A Rockville man was arrested and charged for allegedly recording a minor while she was in a department store dressing room.

On April 17, officers responded to reports of a suspicious situation at Westfield Montgomery Shopping Mall after the victim, a 15-year-old girl, reported that an unknown man recorded her in the changing room at the Urban Outfitters.

Following an investigation, the suspect was identified as Javier Armando Pastran Morales.

He was arrested on May 15 and charged with peeping Tom and visual surveillance in a private area.

Officers were able to obtain Pastran Morales' phone and examined its contents. Investigators found child sexual abuse material on the phone, including videos of Pastran Morales engaging in sexual activity with a dog, and photos they believe were produced by him.

Pastran Morales was apprehended again on July 11 and was charged with manufacturing child pornography, sex abuse of a minor, distribution of child pornography, aggravated cruelty to animals, and possession of child pornography.

He is currently being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

Detectives believe there could be more victims and ask anyone with information about Pastran Morales to contact Montgomery County Police at 240-773-5400.