Rockville man arrested after stealing money from Girl Scout Troop stand

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Police have arrested Gerrard Luke Harrison, 24, for several robberies in the Fallsgrove community.

On March 3, a search and arrest warrant was served in the 700 block of Fallsgrove community for these robberies.

The robberies began on Feb. 12, when Rockville City Police responded to a theft at a the Safeway at 14939 Shady Grove Road. They responded to reports of a man stealing money from a Girl Scout Troop who were selling cookies out front of the store.

Police say the next incident happened six days later on Feb. 18.

Rockville City Police responded to the 700 block of Fallsgrove Drive after a food delivery driver was robbed of money by a man armed with a handgun.

Harrison was identified as the suspect and charged with armed robbery, robbery, firearm possession, prohibited person, use of a handgun in connection with a felony, second-degree assault and handgun on a person.

During the execution of the search warrant, multiple items of evidentiary value were found inside the residence.