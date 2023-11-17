Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Rocket Lab USA expands to Baltimore County, opens facility

RocketLab Ribbon Cutting.jpg
WMAR-2 News/Tranise Foster
Maryland lawmakers cut the ribbon on a new Rocket Lab USA, Inc. facility in Middle River, Md. on November 17, 2023.
RocketLab Ribbon Cutting.jpg
Posted at 1:13 PM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 13:13:13-05

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has opened up a production and development complex in Middle River.

This isn't the company's first facility in Maryland, it also has a location in Silver Spring.

But, Rocket Lab USA also has facilities as far away as New Zealand and Canada.

But the Middle River location, which will be a Space Structures complex, is special, according to the Rocket Lab USA Chief Financial Officer Adam Spice.

"Today I'm thrilled to announce that Rocket Lab is continuing nearly 100 years of aerospace innovation and manufacturing at Middle River," says Spice.

"This site has been the home to aerospace manufacturing since Lockheed Martin opened it in 1929," said Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, the congressman for Middle River.

Spice thanked Ruppersberger, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and Governor Wes Moore for their help in bringing this facility to Middle River.

"Team Maryland is all in," added Sen. Cardin about having Maryland be a leader in the supply chain for space technology.

"We're going to lead in the technology growth of the future," Cardin added.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices