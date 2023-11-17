Rocket Lab USA expands to Baltimore County, opens facility

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has opened up a production and development complex in Middle River.

This isn't the company's first facility in Maryland, it also has a location in Silver Spring.

But, Rocket Lab USA also has facilities as far away as New Zealand and Canada.

But the Middle River location, which will be a Space Structures complex, is special, according to the Rocket Lab USA Chief Financial Officer Adam Spice.

"Today I'm thrilled to announce that Rocket Lab is continuing nearly 100 years of aerospace innovation and manufacturing at Middle River," says Spice.

"This site has been the home to aerospace manufacturing since Lockheed Martin opened it in 1929," said Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, the congressman for Middle River.

Spice thanked Ruppersberger, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and Governor Wes Moore for their help in bringing this facility to Middle River.

"Team Maryland is all in," added Sen. Cardin about having Maryland be a leader in the supply chain for space technology.

"We're going to lead in the technology growth of the future," Cardin added.