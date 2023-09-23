Robert C. Marshall Rec Center acts as designated emergency shelter during tropical storm Ophelia

BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott announced Saturday that the Robert C. Marshall Rec Center will act as a designated emergency shelter during tropical storm Ophelia.

The Mayor's Office of Homeless Services is assisting in outreach and assisting residents in need of transportation to the shelter. The shelter will remain open through Sunday morning.

The city of Baltimore is also urging residents to secure unsecured objects, including those from their yards and roof decks. Tree limbs could be blown down, and power outages may result. Sustained winds and rainfall will increase ground saturation and the likelihood of falling trees across the area.

Location: Robert C. Marshall Recreation Center, 1201 Pennsylvania Ave., Baltimore, MD 21217

Hours: Saturday, September 23, 2:00 p.m. through Sunday, September 24, 8:00 a.m.

City officials say that residents in low-lying areas that are prone to flooding may continue to park in city-owned garages in Fells Point, Harbor East, and Little Italy.

Parking remains free in these garages from now until Monday, September 25, 2023, at 7:00 AM. Parking is available on a 'first come, first served’ basis. Residents will be asked to provide proof of residency, such as a driver’s license, at the garages.

The garages included are: