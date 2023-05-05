Robbery suspects caught using victim's credit cards in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis Police have closed two robbery cases with a pair of arrests earlier this week.

Detectives got the break they needed on May 2 when a woman reported being robbed at gunpoint by two masked men on Melrob Court.

The woman told police she was pistol whipped and had her purse stolen.

While police were on scene investigating, the woman noticed her credit cards being used at a gas station on Forest Drive.

Surveillance footage showed the two robbery suspects buying items and leaving the gas station in a silver sedan.

The two were later found outside a home in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue. They were identified as 19-year-olds Charles Boyd III and Brandon White Jr.

A search of the car turned up the victim's stolen credit card and 122 grams of marijuana.

Inside the home police recovered four firearms, two of them ghost guns, and 4.9 kilograms of additional marijuana.

It was soon determined that Boyd and White committed another robbery on April 27 on Graff Court. They're both being held without bond.

Meanwhile as result of the items seized at the home, police also charged 31-year-old Eric Harley. He's since been released on his own recognizance.

