Robbery suspect arrested on Towson University campus

TOWSON, Md. — Police have arrested a robbery suspect at Towson University Tuesday afternoon.

The University became aware of the situation around 3:47 p.m., and the suspect was near the intersection of University Ave. and Towsontown Blvd.

Just 10 minutes prior, police responded to the area of Washington and Pennsylvania Avenue for reports of shoplifting.

The suspect fled to Towson University where they were then arrested.

Initial reports said the suspect was armed with a weapon, however Baltimore County Police said no weapon was found at the time of the arrest.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident should contact the Towson University Police Department at 410-704-4444.

