Robbery along I-95 in Baltimore has MDTA police searching for suspect

BALTIMORE — Maryland Transportation Authority Police (MDTA) are investigating a reported robbery that happened along I-95, Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:05 p.m., MDTA officers responded to the to the ramp from I-95 to Dundalk Avenue for this incident.

Police say the victim stopped on the exit ramp because a Hyundai was stopped on the ramp, straddling the line between the roadway and the shoulder.

According to the victim, a male suspect approached the victim's window.

The suspect demanded money, grabbed the victim's arm and took jewelry from the victim.

Then, the suspect got back in the car, reversed the vehicle and fled up the ramp.

Anyone who saw the incident is asked to contact the MDTA Police at 410-537-1209.