Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Robbers take off with 7-Eleven cash registers after hitting Royal Farms

Baltimore man convicted of armed bank robbery
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
stevecoleimages
<p>Armed Robbery</p>
Baltimore man convicted of armed bank robbery
Posted at 10:57 AM, Jun 17, 2024

CROFTON, Md. — Police in Anne Arundel County are looking for two men who allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven and took off with the store's cash registers.

It happened overnight Monday at the Crofton location off Crain Highway.

The duo reportedly approached the store counter, implying they had a gun demanding the registers.

Following the robbery, the suspects fled in a pickup truck that was waiting in the store parking lot.

Investigators soon learned the same men previously stole items from a nearby Royal Farms before hitting the 7-Eleven.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 410-222-4730 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices