Robbers take off with 7-Eleven cash registers after hitting Royal Farms

CROFTON, Md. — Police in Anne Arundel County are looking for two men who allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven and took off with the store's cash registers.

It happened overnight Monday at the Crofton location off Crain Highway.

The duo reportedly approached the store counter, implying they had a gun demanding the registers.

Following the robbery, the suspects fled in a pickup truck that was waiting in the store parking lot.

Investigators soon learned the same men previously stole items from a nearby Royal Farms before hitting the 7-Eleven.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 410-222-4730 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.