Robbers ransack Anne Arundel County 7-Eleven overnight

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are searching for a trio of suspects accused of an overnight robbery at a 7-Eleven.

It happened around 1am Friday at the store on Old Mill Road in Millersville.

Police say a woman first entered the store to buy a pack of cigarettes.

Afterwards she reportedly went towards the back of the store to make a phone call.

That's when two men appeared. One allegedly pointed what looked to be a gun through a shirt, while the other demanded cigarettes.

The clerk behind the counter refused, so one suspect jumped over and began loading a bag with cigarettes.

All three fled the scene before police arrived. The woman is described as having long braids, wearing a jean jacket with a white shirt and black leggings.

Out of the men, one is apparently thin with short black hair wearing dark clothing.

The other is bald with a large build.

Anyone with information to contact 410-222-6145 or the Eastern District Tip Line at 410-222-3502.