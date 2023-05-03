Robbers gun down pizza delivery driver in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — An isolated area through just off of Park Heights Avenue, the call for a food delivery brought a Domino’s pizza carrier to the 3500 block of Cottage Avenue around 11:30 on Tuesday night where two men gunned him down in an apparent robbery and carjacking.

“I can completely understand it, and I’m not surprised. I see it all the time,” said Eric Pinkcett who lives in the neighborhood, “They didn’t use to come to certain neighborhoods and deliver, but now that they have Uber Eats and all of these different programs that drive and pick up food for people, they’re just in the line of fire.”

Paramedics transported the 55-year-old driver to a local hospital with gunshot wounds to the face and thigh.

An employee here at Domino’s says they just lost a driver a month ago after he refused to deliver to that same section of the city.

“Would you deliver food in the city?” we asked Pinkcett.

“Absolutely not,” he responded, “No, and even if I did, it wouldn’t be after those hours and stuff like that. We do need money to live, but it’s not of that great importance to me. I’ll figure something else out.”

If you have any information that could help identify the suspects, you’re asked to call police at 410-396-2466 or you can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.