Roadway improvements 'deferred' following transportation funding cuts

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Transportation released a massive 527-page budgeting plan for the next five years.

In it, the department outlines more than two billion dollars worth of projects put on hold to deal with the budget shortcomings.

Among them are projects on major routes like I-97, US 50, I-695, and I-70.

The largest is a major project involving the triple bridges section of interstates 70 and 695, deferring more than $250 million.

Maryland Secretary of Transportation Paul Wielder said in a statement:

"Despite significant budgetary challenges, the Maryland Department of Transportation continues to prioritize the safety of all who use our transportation system and make investments in projects that will help grow our economy."

The budget cuts were foretasted throughout the legislative session, but Senator Steve Hershey isn't happy with the latest cuts.

"Once again, it's disappointing to see that the governor and Department of Transportation can't figure out how to maintain and operate the state's transportation system without having to make severe cuts to the construction and maintenance of the state's roads and highways network," Hershey said in a statement.

Hershey represents Caroline, Cecil, Kent, and Queen Anne's counties.

None of them had major projects deferred.

Senator Cory McCray, who has long worried about budget cuts disproportionately impacting Baltimore City, said:

"Baltimore, which has historically faced significant challenges in public transportation, must not be sidelined during this process," said McCray in a statement.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski's office sent over a statement saying,

“Over the past several years, we’ve fundamentally reimagined Baltimore County’s approach to transportation and have significant concerns that the draft Consolidated Transportation Plan could impact or defer long-awaited and much-needed priority projects.

We are committed to working with our state partners to explore possible solutions, stay on track with critical infrastructure improvements, and sustain the efficient, robust transportation network that our hardworking families depend on.”

The state addressed short-term budget issues in the last legislative session, with funding issues expected to be a top concern when the legislature reconvenes in the beginning of January.