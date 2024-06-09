Watch Now
Road temporarily closes following a crash in Edgewood Saturday

Posted at 8:55 PM, Jun 08, 2024

EDGEWOOD, Md. — Authorities are investigating the cause of a major single-vehicle crash Saturday in Edgewood.

Fire officials say the crash happened at 7 p.m. near Willoughby Beach Road at Bauer Drive. The collision caused a downed power line.

Photos released from Harford County Fire show a utility pole inside the pickup's front windshield.

Crews say a part of the truck's roof had to be removed to free the driver. That person has been taken to Bayview Trauma and is in serious condition.

BGE has been contacted. However, it is unclear at this time whether power has been affected.

The road going toward Flying Point Park was temporarily closed. It was reopened around 9 p.m.

