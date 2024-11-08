"Road rage" victim shoots and kills alleged attacker in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A motorcyclist shot and killed a "road rage" suspect in Glen Burnie on Thursday evening, police say.

The 22-year-old victim - who had a permit to carry a gun - shot Scott David Guhse, 51, of Glen Burnie, after Guhse harassed him and came at him with a hammer on Route 10 and Furnace Branch Road, said Anne Arundel County police.

The confrontation happened at about 8:20 p.m. Nov. 7.

The victim said Guhse was tailgating the victim's motorcycle and driving erratically, almost crashing into him.

The victim was forced to pull off the road, on East Furnace Branch Road near Margate.

Guhse then allegedly took out a hammer and charged at him.

The 22-year-old took out a gun and shot Guhse, said police.

Police found Guhse dead at the scene from the shots. The victim remained at the scene and told police he had been assaulted.

The investigation continues, and anyone with information should contact 410-222-4731. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or contact Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP or online at metrocrimestoppers.org.