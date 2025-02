BALTIMORE — Baltimore police are looking for woman in connection to a road rage incident involving a biker.

The incident took place on February 26 in the 2900 block of Waterview Avenue.

Police say the suspect swerved in front of the victim multiple times as he rode on his bicycle.

The suspect then allegedly exited her vehicle and struck the victim in the head with a broom.

If you have any information on the identity of this suspect call detectives at 410-396-2499 or call 911.